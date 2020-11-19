Kerala Blasters name captains for ISL Season 7

Kerala Blasters have named Zimbabwean defender Costa Nhamoinesu, Spanish midfielder Sergio Cidoncha and left-back Jessel Carneiro as their captains for ISL Season 7 which begins in Goa on Friday.

Costa joined Blasters from Saprta Prague and will be entrusted with the task of protecting their backline in the upcoming season.

Hailing from Harare, the 34-year-old will be the first Zimbabwean to play in the ISL. He recently joined the squad.

Blasters take on ATK Mohun Bagan in the inaugural match in Goa on Friday.