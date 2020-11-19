Meet Kalidasan, the star jumbo in Kerala Blasters' promo video

Kochi: Thrissur's own celebrity jumbo Chirakkal Kalidasan is the star attraction of the promotional video released by Indian Super League (ISL) franchise Kerala Blasters ahead of the 2020-21 season.



Kalidasan, who had earlier enthralled filmgoers with his striking features in the magnum opus Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, has once again showcased his ability to perform confidently in front of the camera in the 24-second-long video. The song that goes with the lines 'Kandille Kombukulukki Oraana' has been creating ripples on digital platforms, capturing the imagination of football enthusiasts and elephant lovers alike.



Kalidasan, who flaunts a dominating height and a regal gait apart from many other distinctive masculine characteristics, earned a celebrity status after he featured in the 2017 epic drama directed by S. S. Rajamouli.



According to his keepers, Kalidasan, who has a huge fan following, is very obedient and friendly to mahouts and the public. He has been an unavoidable presence in temples festivals across Kerala for many years.



With COVID-19 and social distancing norms shutting the doors of temples and paving the way for restrictions on ceremonies and festivals, Kalidasan had been enjoying the unexpected break when he got the opportunity to 'act' in the promotional video of the Kochi-based club who are also known as 'the Tuskers' in footballing circles.



In the past, Kalidasan, a permanent fixture of the popular Thrissur Pooram festival, had also appeared in many photoshoots featuring movie stars. His calm and gentle demeanour makes him approachable and lovable.

Although he does not participate in ceremonies and festivals nowadays, his mahouts spare no pains in keeping Kalidasan cool by giving him a refreshing shower bath every morning.



"Elephant lovers from across Kerala are still coming to visit him, but we are forced to deny them permission due to COVID-19 protocols," said a mahout.