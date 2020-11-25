World mourns Diego Maradona

Argentina soccer legend Diego Maradona died of a heart attack on Wednesday, his lawyer said. Following are reactions to his death:

Napoli, his former club

"Devastating blow" for both city and club.

Pele, Brazilian soccer legend

"Certainly, one day we'll kick a ball together in the sky above."

Gary Linekar, former England striker

"By some distance the best player of my generation and arguably the greatest of all time. After a blessed but troubled life, hopefully he'll finally find some comfort in the hands of God. #RipDiego".

BCCI president and former Indian cricket team captain Sourav Ganguly

"My hero no more ..my mad genius rest in peace ..I watched football for you.”

All India Football Federation President Praful Patel



"Argentinian football legend Diego Maradona was like a magician with the ball at his feet. Football has lost an invaluable gem today. His glorious legacy will forever have a place in football history. Rest in peace.”



Cricket great Sachin Tendulkar

"Football and the world of sports has lost one of its greatest players today. Rest in Peace Diego Maradona! You shall be missed."

Former Indian batsman V V S Laxman

“One of the greatest icons of the game Diego Maradona passes away, a very sad day for World sports. Condolences to his family, friends and well-wishers."