Premier League: Tottenham back on top, Liverpool rout Wolves

London: Tottenham Hotspur reclaimed the Premier League top spot with victory over Arsenal on Sunday but champions Liverpool's rout of Wolverhampton Wanderers showed Juergen Klopp's side are starting to hit their stride.

Harry Kane scored his 250th career goal for club and country after laying on Son Heung-min's 10th league goal of the season as Tottenham beat Arsenal 2-0 to reach 24 points from 11 games.

Shortly afterwards Liverpool, in their first game with fans at Anfield since they won the title, crushed Wolves 4-0 with Mohamed Salah, Georginio Wijnaldum and Joel Matip on target.

A miserable day for Wolves was capped as Nelson Semedo scored an own goal.

Liverpool joined Tottenham on 24 points, although Jose Mourinho's Spurs have a superior goal difference.

Tottenham also welcomed fans back, 2,000 of them, for the first time in 277 days -- thanks to the government's new Tier 2 COVID-19 restrictions -- and they were treated to three points against an Arsenal side languishing in 15th place.

Kane has assisted eight of Son's goals this season and the duo, who have 18 goals between them, are in irresistible form.

"When I'm passing him through and he's cutting inside and whipping them into the top bins it is an easy game for me," Kane, whose goal came from Son's assist, said.

In their last three games Tottenham have beaten Manchester City, drawn with Chelsea and beaten Arsenal without conceding, but Mourinho is refusing to get carried away.

"We are top of the league for one more week, which is good fun," the Portuguese said.

Arsenal enjoyed 69 per cent possession against Tottenham but their forward line continues to misfire.

They have managed only 10 goals in 11 games and manager Mikel Arteta says the situation is not sustainable.

"We need to put the ball in the net, urgently," Arteta, whose team have lost five of their last seven league games, said. "You look at the stats, they're all in our favour, but we have to put the ball in the back of the net."

Liverpool's Mohamed Salah scores their first goal against Wolves. Photo: Reuters

Liverpool boss Klopp said he had "goosebumps" hearing fans singing the club's anthems on the Kop.

"As long as nobody tells me someone was injured then it's been a perfect night," Klopp said after his side's 31st victory in their last 32 home league games.

Salah was gifted an opener by a mistake from Conor Coady and did not look back after that.

Jamie Vardy scores Leicester City's winner against Sheffield United. Photo: Reuters

Jamie Vardy scored a last-gasp winner to give Leicester City a 2-1 victory over bottom club Sheffield United and move his side into fourth spot with 21 points, one behind Chelsea who had taken over top spot on Saturday after beating Leeds United.

Sheffield United, so impressive last season on their return to the top flight, have one point from 11 matches.

Crystal Palace scored five goals in an away game in the top flight for the first time as they thrashed struggling West Bromwich Albion 5-1 to move into 11th place.

Wilfried Zaha and Christian Benteke both scored twice although West Brom's cause was not helped by having Matheus Pereira sent off in the 34th minute when it was 1-1.