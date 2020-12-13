South African defender Motjeka Madisha dies in car accident

Johannesburg: South African international defender Motjeka Madisha has been killed in a car accident in Johannesburg, the South African Football Association (SAFA) confirmed on Sunday.

Madisha, 25, was travelling with one other person when their car struck a billboard post and burst into flames. Both men died.



Madisha, who played for South African Premier Soccer League champions Mamelodi Sundowns, won 12 caps for his country and most recently featured in their Africa Cup of Nations qualification double-header against Sao Tome e Principe last month.



"I am still trying to ascertain facts of what really transpired, but this is terrible news for football," SAFA president Danny Jordaan said in a statement.



It follows the death on November 23 of former South Africa international Anele Ngcongca, 33, who was also killed in a car accident. Ngcongca was until last month a Sundowns player too, but had moved to Durban-based AmaZulu.

