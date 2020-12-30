Premier League: Manchester United go second after last-gasp win over Wolves

Manchester: Manchester United climbed two places up to second in the Premier League after Marcus Rashford scored deep into stoppage time to give them a 1-0 home win over Wolverhampton Wanderers on Tuesday.

The result left United on 30 points from 15 games, two behind champions and leaders Liverpool who visit Newcastle United on Wednesday, while Wolves stayed 12th on 21 points.

Rashford gave United the win when it seemed the game was heading for a goalless stalemate, with his shot taking a deflection off Romain Saiss and beating goalkeeper at the near post after he cut inside from a Bruno Fernandes pass.

The visitors missed several chances in the first half as they stifled the home side with crisp one-touch passing but the best opportunity fell to the home side when Patricio kept out a Fernandes sitter in the 34th minute.

Patricio also clawed out a vicious long-range effort by Paul Pogba in the 75th minute and Wolves seemed to have done enough to earn a point after soaking up United pressure in the closing stages.

But they were undone from a seemingly innocuous move as Rashford picked up a long Fernandes pass on the right and with little support in the penalty area, he hit a hopeful shot which wrong-footed Patricio.