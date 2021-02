The Kerala Football Association (KFA) will conduct the Kerala Premier League (KPL) in March.

The 12-team KPL will be held at two venues – Malappuram and Kochi by following COVID-19 protocol.

Kerala Blasters are the defending champions.

Kerala Blasters (reserve team), Gokulam Kerala FC (reserve team), Kovalam FC, SAT Tirur, Luca SC, Keala Police, FC Kerala, MA College, Kothamangalam, Golden Threads FC, KSEB, Kerala United and Basco Othukkungal are the teams in the fray.