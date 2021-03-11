Sunil Chhetri tests positive for COVID-19

New Delhi: Indian football team captain and star striker Sunil Chhetri on Thursday said he has tested positive for COVID-19, a development that is set to rule him out of the international friendly against Oman on March 25 in Dubai.



The Bengaluru FC star forward took to social media to post the update and said that he is feeling fine.



"In a not-so-happy update, I've tested positive for COVID-19. In better news, I feel fine as I continue my recovery from the virus and should be back on a football pitch soon," Chhetri wrote on his Twitter handle.



"No better time to keep reminding everyone to continue taking all the safety precautions always."



The 36-year-old was competing in the Indian Super League (ISL) till last month in Goa in a bio-secure bubble.



His campaign got over after Bengaluru FC failed to make the semifinals. The team's last game was on February 25, which Chhetri played and also scored a goal.



Bengaluru FC were placed seventh on the table at the end of the league stage.



The former champions logged 22 points after winning five matches, drawing seven and losing eight games.



Chhetri, the second highest goal scorer in international football among active players, scored eight times in the 20 ISL games this season.