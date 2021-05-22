Gokulam keeper Ubaid auctions jersey, raises Rs 33,000 in fight against Covid

Kochi: I-League-winning goalkeeper Ubaid C K of Gokulam Kerala FC has raised Rs 33,000 by auctioning his jersey to support Kerala's fight against COVID-19.



The seasoned custodian is transferring the funds to the Kerala Chief Minister's Distress Relief Fund.



"This I-League title was a historic one (for the state of Kerala). I have always dreamt of winning the title. Being a Malayali and winning it for a club from my state means a lot to me," Ubaid told the official website of All India Football Federation (AIFF).



"So this jersey was also quite special to me, almost like a piece of heart. (But) the main aim is to garner more support for the treatment of COVID patients," Ubaid said.



He said almost everyone who is able to donate some money is contributing heavily to the CM's Relief Fund.



"These are difficult times, and we can only overcome this situation by helping each other. I urge everyone that is able to help others, to go ahead and do it," he said.