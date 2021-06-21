Copa America: Mina own goal helps Peru to 2-1 win over Colombia

Goiana, Brazil: Yerry Mina's own goal in the second half saw Colombia crash to a 2-1 defeat by Peru in an absorbing Copa America clash on Sunday.

Peru, who reached the final of the last Copa America but had won just two of their 12 games since, got off to a good start in Goiania when they took the lead after 17 minutes when Sergio Pena hammered home a Yoshimar Yotun shot that had come back off the post.

The goal ended Colombias run of seven Copa America games without conceding but they grabbed a deserved equaliser eight minutes into the second half when Miguel Borja was brought down in the box as he tried to go round keeper Pedro Gallese.

The referee pointed to the spot and Borja coolly sent the keeper the wrong way.

Colombia had not lost any of their last 10 matches against Peru but were undone by an own goal from Everton defender Mina.

A corner kick whipped in from the right hit him on the chest and bounced over the line. Goalkeeper David Ospina clawed the ball away but the referee ruled the goal valid.

The result lifts Peru into third place in the five-team Group B with three points from two games, one behind Colombia who have played a game more.

Leaders Brazil have a maximum six points, while Venezuela, who drew 2-2 with Ecuador earlier on Sunday, have two points from three games. Ecuador have one from two games.

Venezuela come back twice to draw 2-2 with Ecuador

Ronald Hernandez scored his first international goal in stoppage time to give Venezuela a dramatic 2-2 draw against Ecuador in their Copa America clash on Sunday.

The result means Ecuador have one point from two games in Group B and Venezuela have two points from three.

With four of five teams going through to the quarter-finals it promises a nail-biting finale in a group that also includes Brazil, Colombia and Peru.

Ecuador and Venezuela are the only teams in South America never to have won the Copa America and although the game in Rio did not lack goalmouth action the quality of football on show did not suggest that might change this year.

Ecuador had two-thirds of both the possession and shots on goal but struggled to turn that dominance into something more meaningful against a stuffy Venezuela.

They had not lost to Venezuela for six games dating back to 2011 and controlled the first half before going ahead six minutes before half-time when Ayrton Preciado scrambled a goal inside a packed six-yard box.

Edson Castillo bulleted home a header after 51 minutes to equalise on his first international start for Venezuela only for Ecuadorian substitute Gonzalo Plata to race the length of the field and give his side a 2-1 lead with 19 minutes remaining.

Enner Valencia should have cemented the victory when he only had the keeper to beat 12 minutes from time but the Fenerbahce striker put his shot wide.

Just when it looked like Ecuador would escape with all three points Hernandez got on the end of a 40-meter pass into the box to loop a header past the stranded keeper.