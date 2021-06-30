Euro 2020: Quarterfinal line-up & telecast schedule

The quarterfinal line-up of Euro 2020 was completed on Tuesday night. England, Italy, Belgium, Spain, Denmark, Czech Republic, Switzerland and Ukraine are the eight teams remaining in the race to be crowned kings of Europe. Holders Portugal, world champions France and heavyweights Germany fell by the wayside while the Czechs eliminated the Dutch in the round of 16.

Switzerland meet Spain in the first quarterfinal on Friday (9.30 pm IST), while Belgium clash with Italy in a mouth-watering clash (Saturday, 12.30 am IST).

Czech Republic lock horns with Denmark on Saturday and Ukraine take on England in the final last-eight tie.

Live telecast



Sony Sports Network is telecasting the tournament live in India.

Sony LIV will also live stream the matches on its app and website.

Quarterfinals

Switzerland vs Spain, July 2 (9.30 pm IST)

Belgium vs Italy, July 3 (12.30 am IST)

Czech Republic vs Denmark, July 3 (9.30 pm IST)

Ukraine vs England, July 4 (12.30 am IST)