Scottish newspaper turns to 'Braveheart' Mancini ahead of Euro 2020 final

Ahead of Sunday's Euro 2020 final between England and Italy, a Scottish newspaper featured Italian head coach Roberto Mancini as their 'final hope' to deny the English.

The National, a newspaper representing freedom-minded Scotland, featured Mancini on the front page a la Mel Gibson in the 1995 film Braveheart, with the headline: “Save us Roberto, you are our last hope. (We can’t take another 55 years of them (the British) banging on about this)".



Gibson played William Wallace in Braveheart, that depicted the adventures of the Scottish patriot in the struggle for independence against England in the thirteenth century.

England are attempting to win their first European Championships and a major title after a gap of 55 years. The Azzurri on the other hand are hoping to win their second European title after 53 years.

The final will be played at the Wembley.