Foreign support staff for Kerala Blasters

Ahead of the eighth edition of ISL, Werner Martens and Slaven Progoveki have joined Kerala Blasters' coaching staff.



Martens will be the strength and conditioning coach, while Progoveki will be the goalkeeping coach for the club.

Martens comes with a wealth of experience, having worked in the premier divisions of Belgium, Slovakia, Holland, and Saudi Arabia.

Progovecki has more than 20 years of experience as a goalkeeping coach, having worked with various clubs in and around Serbia. He was also the goalkeeping coach of the U-14 and U-15 Serbian national team from 2019 to 2020.

Blasters have roped in Serb Ivan Vukomanovic as their new head coach.