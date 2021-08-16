Bino George appointed head coach of Kerala United FC

Kerala United FC on Monday appointed Bino George as the club’s head coach.

Bino's first assignment will be leading Kerala United in the I-League second division. The qualifiers will take place in September.

The 40-four-year-old most recently served as technical director of I-League champions Gokulam Keala FC.

Bino, who is the only AFC Pro License coach from Kerala, started his coaching career as the assistant coach at Viva Kerala FC for five years, while his first stint as head coach was with Quartz FC. He has also managed United Kolkata and Gokulam Kerala.

“I’m very proud to be a part of Kerala United FC, and excited about the challenge ahead. I always wanted to get back to football coaching and this is the best opportunity any coach could ask for and to be able to make a difference wherever I go. My intention is to give the best for the club and take the club to the top level of Indian football. I’m really looking forward to joining the team as soon as I can," said Bino.



“Bino brings with him the tremendous experience of having worked with clubs in the top successful clubs. What drew me to appointing him was his vision of developing Kerala football by bringing several new professional players from Kerala and taking our project to the highest level," said Kerala United CEO Shabeer Mannaril.