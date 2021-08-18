Former Blasters captain Jhingan joins Croatian side HNK Sibenik

Kochi: Former Kerala Blasters defender Sandesh Jhingan has become the first Indian international to join Croatian first division league Prva HNL following his trasnfer from ATK Mohun Bagan to HNK Sibenik.

Confirming the announcement of the 28-year-old centre-back, CEO of Sibenik, Francisco Cardona said: “We are very happy to have Sandesh with us. We expect good things from him as we have followed him on different platforms where we were able to see his past performances. Although we know the adaptation process might take him a few weeks, we are confident that with his quality and leadership, he will become an important member of the team.”

Named India’s footballer of the year last month, the Indian defender is already in Croatia and watched Sunday’s home win against Hrvatski Dragovoljac.

“He made a very good impression on the staff and fans of the club when he was watching the last home game from the stands. He showed passion and energy for the team,” said Cardona.

Jhingan was excited to have the opportunity to move to HNK Sibenik in the Prva HNL in Croatia.

“I think I am at a stage of my career where I really want to test myself in the highest-level possible and I think this is the perfect platform for me. As I have said, it has been my desire to play in Europe and I have taken up this challenge upon myself.

“A big thank you to the Head Coach Mario Rosas and the owners and management for giving me the opportunity to come here. I cannot wait to get going and look forward to giving 100 percent at every given opportunity,” said Jhingan.

Founded in 1932, HNK Sibenik returned to the premier division last season under a new management. The club finished sixth in the league, just two positions below qualification to European competitions.

