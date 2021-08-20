Kerala Blasters lose 0-1 to Kerala United in first pre-season match

Onmanorama Staff
Published: August 20, 2021 07:23 PM IST
Kerala Blasters failed to score in their first pre-season friendly at home. Photo: Special Arrangement

Kochi: Kerala Blasters lost 0-1 in their first pre-season match to Kerala United at the Panampilly Nagar School Ground in Kochi on Friday.

Bujair V scored the winner in the 42nd minute as the Malappuram-based second division club edged the Indian Super League side.

Ivan Vukomanovic had named an all-Indian squad for the friendly with new signing Harmanjot Khabra featuring from the start.

There were ten changes in the Blasters side for the second half as their Serbian head coach ensured game-time for his entire matchday squad.

Kerala United coached by former Gokulam Kerala coach Bino George managed to maintain their lead that was assisted by an ex-Blaster and captain Arjun Jayaraj.

Kerala Blasters will once again host Kerala United a week later before finishing their mini pre-season tourney in Kochi against Jammu & Kashmir Bank FC on September 3.

