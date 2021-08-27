Kerala Blasters, Kerala United play out draw

Kochi: Kerala Blasters played out an entertaining 3-3 draw with Kerala United in their second pre-season match here on Friday.

Sreekuttan, Subha Ghosh and Ayush Adhikari were the goal-scorers for Blasters, while Bujair Valiyattu, Shafnad and Adarsh found the target for United.

The match was split into three periods of 30 minutes each.

United had edged Blasters 1-0 in their first pre-season match last week.

Blasters take on Jammu & Kashmir Bank XI in another practice match on September 3 (Friday).

The Yellow Brigade will then compete in the Duand Cup at Kolkata,