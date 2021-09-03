Kerala Blasters beat JKFC in final pre-season match

Kochi: Kerala Blasters scored a 2-0 win over Jammu and Kashmir FC in their final pre-season match at the Panampilly Nagar School Ground here on Friday.

Seityasen Singh and Sanjeev Stalin found the target for Blasters.

The Yellow Brigade had lost to Kerala United 1-0 in their first pre-season match before playing out a 3-3 draw with the same opponents in their second game.

Blasters now head to Kolkata to compete in the Durand Cup.

Blasters begin their campaign against Indian Navy on September 11 at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan Stadium.