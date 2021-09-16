Kerala govt announces three football academies, two exclusively for girls

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala government on Thursday launched three football academies in the state, including two exclusively for girls.

The districts of Kannur, Ernakulam and Thiruvananthapuram will host the academies, announced Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan via videoconferencing on Thursday.

The girls' exclusive football academies will function out of the Panampilly Nagar Sports School in Ernakulam and the government sports school at Kannur while the third is set up at the GV Raja Sports School in the capital.

“Not so long ago, Kerala had good women's teams in football. We aim to return to the glory days. The government also plans to promote girls' football at school and college levels,” said Vijayan.

The chief minister also added that the Kerala government will announce a new sports policy in January 2022.

CM attacks 'greedy' academies

“It is encouraging that several private football academies are sprouting out throughout the state. But, it has been found that some are not doing justice, their greed is destroying the careers of players and that must not be encouraged.

40 new football grounds

CM Vijayan said that a panchayat-level survey has started in Kerala to ready playgrounds under all local bodies.

“The process of developing basic sports infrastructure to the tune of Rs 1,000 is ongoing in the state. Once complete, the state will have 40 new football grounds,” said Vijayan.