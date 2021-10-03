Manchester City fight back twice for 2-2 draw at Liverpool

Liverpool: Manchester City came from behind twice to earn a 2-2 draw with Liverpool on Sunday in a pulsating Premier League encounter at Anfield.

After struggling against a dominant City in the first half, Liverpool took the lead in the 59th minute when Mohamed Salah threaded the ball through to Sadio Mane who confidently fired past goalkeeper Ederson.

But City were on level terms 10 minutes later when Gabriel Jesus cut in from the right, leaving four Liverpool defenders behind before finding Phil Foden who drilled the ball into the far, bottom corner.

Salah then restored Liverpool's lead with a stunning individual goal, twisting and turning to lose Joao Cancelo and Aymeric Laporte before firing home.

Once again, though, City responded -- Foden again finding space on the left and pulling the ball back to Kevin De Bruyne whose curling shot took a slight deflection off Joel Matip and beat keeper Alisson.

Spurs beat Villa 2-1

Harry Kane's Premier League goal drought continued but a virtuoso display by his strike partner Son Heung-min ensured Tottenham Hotspur's losing streak ended with a 2-1 home victory over Aston Villa on Sunday.

South Korean Son did not add to his three league goals this season but produced a tireless display and his two assists ensured Tottenham will head into the international break with their tails up after a sticky patch.

His clever pass set up Pierre-Emile Hojberg for Tottenham's opener in the 27th minute and shortly after Villa had drawn level he again left a Villa defending trailing in his wake to deliver a cross that Matt Targett turned into his own net.

Ollie Watkins celebrated his recall to the England squad with Villa's leveller -- his first league goal of the campaign.

Tottenham are still clearly a work in progress under Nuno Espirito Santo, but the performance was a vast improvement on last weekend's 3-1 defeat at local rivals Arsenal -- a third successive loss in which they conceded three goals.

Victory lifted Tottenham into eighth spot with 12 points while Villa, whose three-match unbeaten league run ended, slipped to 10th with 10 points.