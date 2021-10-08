Paraguay hold Argentina; Brazil edge Venezuela

Asuncion: Argentina failed to score for the first time since June, 2019, but a 0-0 draw at Paraguay on Thursday maintained their unbeaten record in South America's 2022 World Cup qualifiers.

Argentina have gone 23 games without defeat under coach Lionel Scaloni and are second in the qualifying group behind Brazil, the only other unbeaten team, who maintained their perfect record with a comeback 3-1 win over Venezuela. The top four teams qualify automatically for Qatar next year and the fifth-placed side goes into an inter-regional playoff.

Argentina were without Lautaro Martinez in attack and with Lionel Messi quieter than usual the game lacked excitement, especially in the first half. The visitors had the better of the opening exchanges but Paraguay grew into the game in the second half and tested Emiliano Martinez in the Argentine goal more often.

Scaloni made five changes in the second half and the game opened up. Substitute Alejandro Gomez brought out a superb save from Paraguayan keeper Antony Silva with 12 minutes remaining and then at the other end Carlos Gonzalez blazed a cutback over the bar three minutes from time.

Argentina next have home games against Uruguay (Sunday) and Peru (Thursday), while Paraguay are away to Chile on Sunday and then travel to Bolivia on Thursday.

Brazil bounce back

Brazil fought back from a goal down to score three times in the second half for a 3-1 win over Venezuela.

Venezuela had never beaten Brazil in a World Cup qualifier in 17 previous attempts but their hopes rose after taking an early lead through Eric Ramirez, who converted Yeferson Soteldo's cross after defenders Fabinho and Marquinhos slipped at the vital moment. However, Brazil got back on level terms when Marquinhos headed home a corner in the 71st minute before Gabriel Barbosa scored a penalty six minutes from time and Anthony made it 3-1 in stoppage time.

Brazil extended their lead at the top of the South American qualifying group to eight points.