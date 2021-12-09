KWL: Rima Kallingal, Malavika Jayaram to feature in celebrity match

The Kerala Women’s League (KWL) football tournament will begin in Thrissur on Saturday.



Six teams are in the fray and a total of 30 matches will be played in a double-leg format. Gokulam Kerala FC are the defending champions.

The KWL will be preceded by a celebrity women’s football match on Friday.

Actors Rima Kallingal and Malavika Jayaram, among others, are expected to feature in the match to be played at the Regional Sports Centre, Kadavanthra, on Friday.

The KWL is organised by the Kerala Football Association in association with Scoreline Sports. The latter will handle the promotional and commercial aspects of the league, including live telecast.

The matches will be held on alternative days and the KWL will conclude on January 24, 2022.