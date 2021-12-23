ISL: SC East Bengal hold Hyderabad FC

Bambolim (Goa): SC East Bengal and Hyderabad FC played out a 1-1 draw in the 2021-22 Indian Super League (ISL) match at the Athletic Stadium, here on Thursday. Hyderabad extended their unbeaten run to six matches but the Kolkata side remained winless in eight matches.



Amir Dervisevic (20') gave SC East Bengal an early lead against the run of play with a brilliant free-kick but Bartholomew Ogbeche (35') scored with a header to bring the match level.



Joel Chianese was the first to test Arindam Bhattacharya in the 12th minute after a cautious start from both teams. However, it was SC East Bengal that went into the lead thanks to a powerful direct free-kick from outside the box by Amir Dervisevic.



The midfielder scored with a left-footed shot that caught Laxmikant Kattimani unawares. Daniel Chima Chukwu missed a fabulous opportunity to double his team's lead by sending his shot wide in a one-on-one situation just before the half-hour mark.



Hyderabad FC turned up the intensity and scored through Ogbeche. A pinpoint cross from the left flank by Aniket Jadhav found Ogbeche's head who easily directed the ball past the goalkeeper. Both teams went into the break on equal terms.



The second half saw both teams cancel each other out and both tacticians made personnel changes to change the complexion of the game.



In the 85th minute, Sahil Tavora attempted a long-range attempt which made Arindam parry the shot away. The rebound from Siverio went wayward, to the goalkeeper's relief.

Naorem Singh and Juanan got a yellow card each in the late stages of the match.