A good game ruined by bad refereeing: IM Vijayan

Kerala Blasters started with a bang scoring to back-to back goals before FC Goa bounced back to make it all square. The first half of the match, which saw four goals, was thrilling and dramatic. Blasters could have won it comfortably and pocketed three points, but they had to settle for a 2-2 draw.

There is no excuse for the chances missed by Sahal and Chencho. Against the Gaurs, Blasters could not replicate their top-notch performance in the previous games. Though they took an early two-goal lead, the Yellow Brigade did not look to capitalise on that advantage. Unable to counter Goa's possession game, Blasters seemed nervous. They lacked coordination and had mispasses galore.



The referees continued to make errors and both teams were at the receiving end of their poor calls. If you get to see officials missing penalties, corners, fouls and handballs in a single game, that means the standard of refereeing is so poor. Besides affecting players' morale, this level of refereeing will have an adverse impact on the overall standard of the league. The ISL organisers need to do something to address this issue at the earliest.

(The writer is a former captain of the Indian football team)