ISL match between ATK MB, Odisha postponed after player tests COVID positive

PTI
Published: January 08, 2022 04:21 PM IST
Representational image.

Margao: The Indian Super League (ISL) match between ATK Mohun Bagan and Odisha FC, scheduled for Saturday evening, has been postponed by the organisers after a player from the Kolkata-based team tested positive for COVID-19.

The match was to be held at the PJN Stadium in Fatorda.

"Hero Indian Super League (ISL) has decided to postpone Match No. 53 between ATK Mohun Bagan and Odisha FC scheduled to be played today, Saturday, January 8, 2022, at PJN Stadium in Fatorda.

RELATED ARTICLES

"The decision has been taken in consultation with the League's medical team after an ATK Mohun Bagan player tested positive for COVID-19," the ISL said in a statement.

The league will look to reschedule the fixture to a later date, it said.

The ISL will work closely with the medical experts to monitor and ensure the safety of all the players and support staff in the squad and others involved.

The ISL is being held behind closed doors, across three stadiums in Goa owing to the pandemic.

MORE IN SPORTS
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
Login to comment
Logout