Another ISL match postponed due to COVID

PTI
Published: January 20, 2022 09:28 PM IST
The medical team of Jamshedpur FC (red) had expressed inability to field a team for the match against Mumbai City. Photo: ISL

Bambolim: The Indian Super League match between Jamshedpur FC and Mumbai City FC, scheduled for Friday, has been postponed as many players representing the teams are down with the COVID-19 virus.

"Hero Indian Super League (ISL) Match No. 67 between Jamshedpur FC and Mumbai City FC scheduled for Friday, January 21, 2022, at Athletic Stadium, Bambolim, stands postponed," the league organisers said in a statement.

"The decision was taken considering advice from the League's medical team on Jamshedpur FC's inability to safely field a team and prepare for the match," the ISL added in its statement.

On Monday, the ISL match between Hyderabad FC and Jamshedpur FC was also postponed due to COVID-19, and so was Thursday's game between Kerala Blasters FC and ATK Mohun Bagan due to unavailability of enough players in the former's ranks after being hit by COVID-19 inside the bio-bubble.

Three days back, Jamshedpur FC's match against Hyderabad FC was postponed hours before kick-off after the Jharkhand-based club failed to field a team due to COVID-19 cases in its ranks.

A match between Kerala Blasters FC and Mumbai City FC in Vasco was also postponed on Sunday, hours before kickoff as the southern outfit did not have the requisite number of players to field.

Prior to that, two more matches had been postponed this season after the coronavirus breached the ISL's bio-bubble.

