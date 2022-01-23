Premier League: Liverpool hold off Palace fightback to close gap on City

Liverpool had to withstand a spirited second-half fightback from Crystal Palace before emerging with a 3-1 win on Sunday to close the gap on Premier League leaders Manchester City to nine points.

The visitors started brightly with Andy Robertson and Jordan Henderson missing great chances before an unmarked Virgil van Dijk gave Liverpool the lead with a thumping header from a corner.

The Reds made it two before the break with an incisive passing move that ended with a superb cross-field ball from Robertson to Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain which he controlled before firing home.

Palace came out a different side in the second half, tearing into Liverpool as Conor Gallagher flashed an early header across the goal and Odsonne Edouard had a clever backheel smothered on the line by keeper Alisson Becker.

They pulled one back 10 minutes into the second half when Jeffrey's Schlupp's pass to Jean-Philippe Mateta sliced open the Liverpool defence, and he squared the ball for Edouard to fire into an empty net.

Winger Michael Oliseh almost levelled for the Eagles when he sneaked in behind the Liverpool backline in the 83rd minute before unleashing a left-footed lob, but Alisson scrambled back to swat the ball clear for a corner.





Burnley bag precious point against Arsenal

Struggling Burnley earned a precious point in a 0-0 draw at Arsenal in the Premier League on Sunday, with their back line and keeper doing just enough to keep out the misfiring Gunners.

Arsenal's Emile Smith Rowe (right) vies with Burnley's James Tarkowski during their English Premier League match at the Emirates Stadium in London on Sunday. Photo: AFP

Arsenal dominated possession and registered no fewer than 20 attempts on goal, twice as many as the visitors, but the home side were let down by some wayward finishing, with only five of those shots on target.

Burnley, playing only their second league game of the year after COVID outbreaks, pressed hard early on, Dwight McNeil going close with a powerful cross from outside the box that Arsenal keeper Aaron Ramsdale tipped over the bar.

Arsenal's Alexandre Lacazette, Martin Odegaard, Kieran Tierney and Bukayo Saka all had goal attempts but were either off target or not good enough to beat Clarets keeper Nick Pope.

The hosts came to life again halfway through the second half, with Emile Smith Rowe and Gabriel Martinelli creating numerous chances in a breathless period of play. But despite all the pressure they were unable to find the back of the net.





Welbeck nets late equaliser

Brighton & Hove Albion striker Danny Welbeck netted a late header to cancel out Leicester City forward Patson Daka's opener as the teams played out a 1-1 Premier League draw at the King Power Stadium on Sunday.

Substitute Welbeck rose above Leicester's James Justin at the back post and connected with Neal Maupay's deep cross, sending his header into the bottom corner to grab the equaliser in the 82nd minute.

Daka had put Leicester in the lead in the 46th minute when he scored on the rebound after Brighton keeper Robert Sanchez kept out a shot from Harvey Barnes.

Brighton had the chance to turn the match around in the final minutes, but Dan Burn's header was cleared off the line by Leicester midfielder Youri Tielemans before keeper Kasper Schmeichel saved a stunning effort from Leandro Trossard.