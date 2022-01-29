We don’t care about the game tomorrow: Blasters coach Vukomanovic

Kerala Blaster head coach Ivan Vukomanovic has lashed out at the ISL organisers for the COVID-19 situation, saying he “just wants to finish this madness and go home”.

The team from Kochi has been hit hard by Covid cases over the last week.

“Of all the teams we were following all the regulations. But the bubble just exploded,” he said in the pre-match press conference ahead of the clash against Bengaluru FC.

The current ISL season is being played in a bio-bubble in Goa.



“We were promised that we would be safe in the bio-bubble,” said Vukomanovic. “But that was not the case.”

“We don’t care about the game tomorrow. We still have Covid cases in the camp and we do not know how many players will sit in the bus tomorrow. We are not ready to play football.”

The Serb added that they stopped counting after 20 players tested positive.

The team returned to training on Friday after 18 days out of action.

Several matches in the ISL have been postponed because of Covid outbreak during the ongoing third wave.

(The story first appeared in THE WEEK)