Planning to visit Qatar for World Cup 2022? Here are the ticketing packages

The FIFA World Cup, world's single greatest sporting event, will begin on November 21 in Qatar. The tournament will be played at eight different stadiums in Doha, and the final will take place on December 18. If you are planning to visit Qatar for World Cup 2022, here are some tips for a hassle-free trip.



How to purchase tickets?



There are three ticketing packages available:

1. FIFA's hospitality package which includes accommodation and match tickets.



Prices start from $475 (approximately Rs 36,000). Link: https://hospitality.fifa.com/2022/en/e-commerce/buy-packages



This package can be purchased from authorised FIFA tickets agencies in India and abroad.

2. Random selection draw sales



The first sales phase for FIFA World Cup 2022 tickets, which started on January 19. Prices start from 40 Qatari Riyals (approximately Rs 822). It is an ideal package for commoners. Link: https://www.fifa.com/tournaments/mens/worldcup/qatar2022/tickets

Applications can be submitted via the website of local organisers. Link: https://www.qatar2022.qa/en/tickets

3. Special World Cup package by Qatar Airways



It includes flight tickets, accommodation and match tickets. Link: https://www.qatarairways.com/app/fifa2022/

When will ticket sales end?



The ongoing random selection draw sales period will end at 1 pm (Arabia Standard Time ) on February 8. The hospitality package will be available till the beginning of the tournament. The second phase of the ticket sales will start after the group stage draw for the World Cup, which will be held on April 1. Successful ticket applicants will be notified by email and they can purchase their tickets by making online payment. Each household can buy up to six tickets per match, and up to 60 tickets throughout the tournament.

Do Indians need a Visa to visit Qatar?

Indian nationals do not require a prior visa to visit Qatar for up to a period of 30 days as the country offers free of cost Visa on Arrival (VOA) facility to Indian passport holders. The visitor must have at least 5,000 Qatari Riyals, equivalent to Rs 1 lakh, to avail visa on arrival. Those who are not in a position to fulfil the requirements of the VOA scheme can apply for a visitor visa. For details, visit: https://www.visitqatar.qa/en/plan-your-trip/visas

What is a Fan ID?



Apart from the match ticket, fans will need to show the Fan ID to gain access to the stadium. The details of the application procedure will be announced later. FAN IDs come with a range of benefits that include the right to use public transport for free in the host city.

Ticketing packages



Individual match tickets for the entire tournament: The cheapest tickets in the category for foreigners will cost 250 Qatari Riyals (approximately Rs 5,137) while the same for Qatari residents will cost 40 Qatari Riyals (approximately Rs 822)

Team specific tickets: For fans who want to watch matches of their favourite team. Prices start from 825 Qatari Riyals (approximately Rs 16,951)

Four stadium tickets: A unique package which lets fans to watch matches in four different World Cup stadiums in Qatar. Prices start from 1,000 Qatari Riyals (approximately Rs 20,547)

Accessibility tickets: This provides special facilities and space for disabled and fans with limited mobility. Prices start from 40 Qatari Riyals (approximately Rs 822)