ISL needs to implement many changes: Blasters head coach Vukomanovic

Kerala Blasters have enjoyed one of their best seasons in the Indian Super League (ISL) this time. A lot of credit for the turnaround goes to their head coach Ivan Vukomanovic.

Blasters are currently in fifth spot with four games remaining in the league stage. The Yellow Brigade takes on Hyderabad FC in a crucial encounter tonight.

The Serb spoke to Onmanorama about his first season in the ISL and challenges in an email interview.

What has been the key to Blasters' consistent run?

The key to our current season has been the hard work and mutual respect. The boys are working hard because they are hungry for improvement and consistency. We are very happy with the way the boys behave and work. There is a huge margin for improvement which we would like to explore in next period. With the positive energy and mindset we have managed to have a very good season so far. Hope we can continue and end up this season with a smile. Hope the fans are proud and happy with the team and results.

Do you think the COVID-19 pandemic halted Blasters' momentum?

Yes, I think the COVID outbreak destroyed the League and momentum of many teams. The competition will end soon and many teams deserve to be better ranked. COVID destroyed the possibility for training and that’s why many clubs suffer from injured players. I mentioned in one interview just after New Year that many clubs will finish the season without the key players because of the ISL format plus COVID issues. That’s what we are witnessing around all the teams. Not one team will have full squads in the end. The feeling is that everybody is just waiting for the season to be done and get out of the bio-bubble.

How do you keep the players' morale high in these testing times?

We do not impose any restrictions whatsoever. We have flexibility with many things. We don’t bother anybody with stupid details and trivial things. We are focused and disciplined during the training sessions and games. Besides that, we try to have fun as much as possible and smile during the day. Life in a bubble is not easy. There are many frustrations and that’s why we can see many unusual reactions during some games from all teams (players, coaching staff, referees).

There is the feeling that even the people from (the) ISL want just to be over with the League and just let everybody go out of the bubble. We have a positive energy that allows us to have fun and joy throughout the process in the last months.

What do you like most about this group of players?

The joy and pleasure they have working together. I like the hunger they have for improvement. I like their dedication to the team and work. It’s an absolute pleasure to work with this group.



What changes would you suggest to improve the local football ecosystem?

There are many changes to be implemented in the ISL if we want the league to be better. VAR (video assistant referee) and goal-line technology are must. The standard of refereeing is very low compared to other leagues. Many games were influenced and decided by poor decisions and many teams would have had more points.

A youth system is a must to develop new players and future stars of Indian football. If it’s not done, there will be no new quality players to perform for the national teams. The national teams will never make positive results if that part of the process is not organised. The league must be on a longer-term. No chance the players will improve if we allow them to play only three months a year.

Many players play only two-three games per season and get no playing time or experience. They will never improve if it stays like that. In the end, the national teams will suffer because the players will never be ready to play at the highest level.

Many aspects have to be considered in a changing process but it’s up to the national federation (All India Football Federation) and people leading Indian football to decide that.