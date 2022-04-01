KPL: Golden Threads FC storm into semifinals

Kochi: Golden Threads FC outplayed Travancore Royals FC 5-2 to enter the semifinals of the Kerala Premier League (KPL) at the Maharaja's College Grounds here on Friday.

The win helped Golden Threads top Group B with 24 points from 10 matches, while KSEB finished second with 23 points to progress to the semifinals. Kerala United (22) and Muthoot FA (21) missed out on a place in the semifinals.

Issahak Nugu Seidu scored three goals for Golden Threads while Soyal Joshy and Asif Saheer also found the target.

Travancore Royals reduced the margin through Bibin Ajayan (own goal) and Sujith S.



Result: Golden Threads FC 5 (Issahak Nugu Seidu 27', 33', 90+2'; Soyal Joshy 43'; Asif Saheer 77') bt Travancore Royals FC 2 (Bibin Ajayan OG 48'; Sujith S 80').

