Ronaldo apologises after smashing youngster's phone

Manchester United striker Cristiano Ronaldo issued a public apology on social media on Sunday after an unsavoury incident following his side's 0-1 loss to Everton in a Premier League game on Saturday.



The 37-year-old Portuguese striker smashed the phone of a young Everton fan as he made his way through the tunnel after the match at Goodison Park. A video of the incident has since gone viral showing the five-time Ballon d'Or Award winner smashing an object with his right hand, while carrying a shin pad in his left hand.



The Manchester United players were reportedly being booed at the time of the incident.



The Ralf Rangnick-coached Manchester United are currently seventh on the Premier League table with 51 points, with Pep Guardiola's Manchester City on top with 73 points, followed by Liverpool on 72.



Writing on Instagram, Ronaldo said, "It's never easy to deal with emotions in difficult moments such as the one we are facing. Nevertheless, we always have to be respectful, patient and set the example for all the youngsters who love the beautiful game.



"I would like to apologise for my outburst and, if possible, I would like to invite this supporter to watch a game at Old Trafford as a sign of fair-play and sportsmanship," said Ronaldo.

Merseyside police said on Sunday they were reviewing CCTV footage to establish if Ronaldo committed an offence by knockingthe mobile phone out of the supporter's hand.

A spokesperson for Merseyside Police said the force was liaising with both clubs after reports of an alleged assault.

"As players were leaving the pitch at 2.30pm, it was reported that a boy was assaulted by one of the away team as they left the pitch," the spokesperson said.

"Inquiries are under way and officers are currently working with Everton Football Club to review CCTV footage and are carrying out extensive witness enquiries to establish if an offence has taken place."