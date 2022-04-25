Santosh Trophy: Services hand Karnataka a lifeline

Malappuram: Services ended their Santosh Trophy campaign on a high with a 2-0 win over Odisha in a Group B game here on Monday.

The holders also dented Odisha's semifinal hopes in the process.

Vivek Kumar headed Services into the lead in the 74th minute, while Nikhil Sharma doubled the lead eight minutes later.

Odisha, who could have sealed their place in the semifinals with a draw or win, were reduced to 10 men in the 87th minute as Abhishek Rawat was sent off.

Action from the Odisha-Services game. Photo: Twitter@IndianFootball

Manipur have secured top spot in the group with nine points from four matches, while Odisha are second with seven points. Karnataka, who meet Gujarat later tonight, could advance with a win by three goals or more.

Group A toppers Kerala will clash with the second-placed team from Group B in Thursday's first semifinal, while Manipur will take on West Bengal in the second semifinal on Friday.

The final will be held next Monday (May 2).

The semifinals and final will kick off at the Payyanad Sports Complex, Manjeri, at 8 pm.