Former international footballer Devanand dies at 71

Former international footballer B Devanand passed away at Thrippunithura on Tuesday.



The 71-year-old was part of the Kerala team which won the Santosh Trophy for the first time in 1973.

The centre-back began his football career with Brothers Club, Kannur, and also played for the Calicut University team.

After the Santosh Trophy triumph, Devanand went on to play for Bombay Tatas. He later worked as personnel manager at the Taj hotel in Mumbai.

He was troubled by limb ischemia for a long time and had his leg amputated recently.