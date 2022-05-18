SC-appointed CoA member Quraishi hints at conduct of AIFF elections by Sept-Oct

New Delhi: The Supreme Court-appointed Committee of Administrators (CoA) will try to hold elections of All India Football Federation (AIFF) within two to three months from the day the top court approves the new constitution, one of the penal members said on Wednesday.

It means a new dispensation of the AIFF may not be installed before the FIFA Women's Under-17 World Cup, which the country is hosting between October 11 and 30.

The Supreme Court on Wednesday appointed a three-member Committee of Administrators headed by former top court judge A R Dave to manage the affairs of the AIFF and adoption of its constitution in line with the National Sports Code and model guidelines.

Former Chief Election Commissioner S Y Quraishi and ex Indian football team captain Bhaskar Ganguly are the other members of the CoA. Quraishi and Ganguly were made administrators by the SC in 2017 to formulate the constitution of the AIFF in consonance with the National Sports Code. They had submitted a draft constitution to the SC in a sealed cover in January 2020.

"The earlier executive committee of the AIFF is no longer there after today's SC order. The SC asked us to take charge immediately, so as soon as we get the court order we will assume charge, speak to each other and chalk out our course of action," Quraishi told PTI.

He said a new constitution of the AIFF is expected to be approved by the SC by July 30, the next date of hearing, and after that the poll process can start.

"The draft constitution I and Bhaskar had submitted in a sealed cover to the SC in early 2020 will be opened now and comments and suggestions will be sought from all the stakeholders. That is expected to be completed by June 30. Then we will prepare a draft constitution to be submitted to the SC.

"Of course, the new constitution will have to be approved by the SC and we can expect that to be done by July 30. After that we will start the election process. It may take two to three months after July 30 to have a new set of office bearers."

Quraishi said as per court orders, the CoA may take assistance from the earlier executive committee in holding tournaments and selecting teams.

"The official set-up (secretariat) as also the AIFF general secretary are not affected (by the SC order). We will sit at the Football House in Dwarka and we hope they will assist us wholeheartedly and honestly in our job."