How to host family and friends during Qatar 2022 World Cup

The FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 will be held from November 21 to December 18.

Many thousands of fans are planning to stay with family and friends in Qatar during the event, which will take place in eight stadiums.

Every fan traveling to Qatar for the tournament will need to apply for the Hayya digital card. This will act as an entry permit to Qatar and offer a host of benefits, including free public transport on matchdays. Non-Qatari residents who are planning to attend matches will also need to apply for Hayya cards.



As part of the Hayya card approval process, fans will need to confirm where they are staying during the tournament. If fans are planning to stay with family and friends, their host will need to register their property on the Hayya portal via the Alternative Accommodation tab.

Qatar residents planning to host ticketed family and friends should follow the below steps in order to provide a seamless experience for their guests:



Hosts should select the ‘Alternative Accommodation’ tab and follow the below steps:

Add Qatar ID details

Add the property name, zone, street, building and unit

Select whether you own or rent the property

Hosts should note the following:

After a property has been added, the below information needs to be added:

Name of each guest

Each guest’s passport number

Each guest’s nationality

Guests simply need to travel to Qatar using the passport details added in the Alternative Accommodation section.



For support, contact:

Email: info@hayya.qa

Qatar residents: 800 2022

International residents: (+974) 4441 2022

Every FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 ticket holder – including Qatari citizens/residents – will need to apply for Hayya cards. Click here for further details.