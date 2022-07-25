Kerala Blasters launch senior women's team

Kerala Blasters have announced the launch of their senior women's team. The squad will compete in the upcoming Kerala Women's League organised by the Kerala Football Association (KFA).

Apart from Indian internationals, the club will have local talents. The squad will be announced shortly.

Rizwan has been designated as the Director of Kerala Blasters' Academy and women’s team. The club has roped in coach and former player Shereef Khan A V as the head coach of the women’s team on a long-term contract.

“For Kerala Blasters FC, this project has been in the works for quite a while. As of today, Kerala has no representation in the national team. This scenario should be changed. We have the vision to work towards that and develop our players into that calibre," said Rizwan.

At present Blasters have girls participating in their Young Blasters-Sporthood programme. Turning that into an age category group and giving them a chance to represent Blasters in district and state-level tournaments is also part of the club's long-term plan. Based on their performance the young talents may be promoted to the senior team as well.

Blasters women's team head coach Shereef Khan A V and Kerala Blasters Academy and women’s team director Rizwan. Photo: By Special Arrangement

Blasters will train at the Jawaharlal Nehru International Stadium in Kochi ahead of the Kerala Women's League starting next month.