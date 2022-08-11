Kerala Women's League: Lords FA crush Don Bosco 12-2

Goal rush in the Kerala Women's League (KWL) that began Wednesday continued today with 19 goals scored between four teams.

Lords FA Kochi-YMAA registered a massive 12-2 win over Don Bosco FA at the Maharaja's College Stadium in Kochi. Meanwhile, at the EMS Corporation Stadium in Kozhikode, Basco Othukungal defeated Luca Soccer Club 4-1.

Strikers Meghna A and Win Theingi Tun netted four goals each in the Lords' win. A hat-trick from striker Sauparnika T ensured Basco's triumph in the second match.

On Wednesday, the heavyweights Gokulam Kerala and Kerala Blasters got their campaigns underway with thumping wins over Kerala United (11-0) and Emirates SC (10-0) respectively.

Results: Lords FA 12 (Win Theingi Tun 5, 32, 38, 48, Meghna A 40, 43, 50, 90+1, Indumathi Kathiresan 59, 72, Sona M 75, Akshara R 13 (og)) bt Don Bosco 2 (P Reshma 28, 61), Basco Othukungal 4 (Sauparnika 13, 26, 42, Unnimaya V 31) bt Luca SC 1 (Athulya KM 3)