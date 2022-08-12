Kerala Women's League: Kerala Blasters drub SB FA 10-0

Kerala Blasters continued their great run in the Kerala Women's League with a 10-0 win over SB FA Poovar at the Maharaja's College Stadium in Ernakulam on Friday.

Sivisha C scored a hat-trick while Nidhiya Sreedharan and Gadha TG bagged a brace each in the Blasters' second big win of the campaign.

In a second match on the day, played at the EMS Corporation Stadium in Kozhikode, Kerala United beat Kadathanad Raja FA 6-0 with striker Baby Lalchhandami scoring four goals.

Results: Kerala Blasters FC 10 (Sivisha C 18, 40, 90+2, Gadha 13, 44, Nidhiya Sreedharan 52, 65, Aashwathip 22, Krishna Priya 36, Kiran 8) bt SB FA 0, Kerala United FC 6 (Baby Lalchhandami 16, 52, 55, 70, Aneena P 72, 90+3) bt Kadathanad Raja FA 0