Kerala Women's League: Don Bosco Football Academy post win

Kochi: Don Bosco Football Academy outplayed Emirates Soccer Club 5-2 in a Kerala Women's League match at the Maharaja's College Ground here on Saturday.

Preshma and Deepa Neupane scored a brace each while Pushpa Parab struck once for the winners.

Boya Dasari Anitha and Alphonsa M found the target for Emirates.

Deepa was named player of the match.

Results: Don Bosco Football Academy 5 (Preshma 28, 55; Deepa Neupane 36, 90+2, Pushpa Parab 79) bt Emirates Soccer Club 2 (Boya Dasari Anitha 14, Alphonsa M 81).