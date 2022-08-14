Kerala Women's League: Basco Othukkungal score second successive win

Kozhikode: Basco Othukkungal drubbed Kadathanad Raja Football Academy Vatakara 6-0 to notch up their second successive win in the Kerala Women's League at the EMS Corporation Stadium here on Sunday.

Basco had outplayed Luca Soccer Club 4-1 in their opening match, while Kadathanad FA slumped to their second big loss. They had gone down to Kerala United too 0-6.

Result: Basco Othukkungal 6 (Sauparnika 3, 45; Krishna Priya 7, 73; Divya Krishnan C K 11, Anagha P 27) bt Kadathanad Raja Football Academy Vatakara 0.