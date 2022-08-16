FIFA suspends All India Football Federation

PTI
Published: August 16, 2022 06:27 AM IST Updated: August 16, 2022 06:37 AM IST

Zurich: FIFA suspended India's national soccer federation late Monday due to undue influence from third parties, the sport's governing body said.

The suspension of the All India Football Federation threatens the country's hosting of the Under-17 Women's World Cup scheduled for Oct. 11-30.

FIFA said the suspension was effective immediately and that the transgression constitutes a serious violation of the FIFA Statutes.

RELATED ARTICLES

"The suspension will be lifted once an order to set up a committee of administrators to assume the powers of the AIFF executive committee has been repealed and the AIFF administration regains full control of the AIFF's daily affairs," FIFA said.

"The Under-17 Women's World Cup cannot currently be held in India as planned," FIFA said.

"FIFA is in constant constructive contact with the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports in India and is hopeful that a positive outcome to the case may still be achieved." 

MORE IN SPORTS
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
Login to comment
Logout