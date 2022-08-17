The FIFA ban on the All India Football Federation has hit the pre-season plans of Kerala Blasters FC.

The Indian Super League side confirmed Wednesday evening that their scheduled matches in pre-season in UAE have been cancelled in the wake of the development.

The Blasters were set to play three friendlies in the Emirates starting with one against Al-Nasr, a first division side in the UAE, on August 20.

"The team will continue to train in Dubai for the time being and alternative arrangements have already been made," a club statement read.

"The club is ensuring that the players have the adequate exposure and facilities to have the team match-ready for the upcoming Hero ISL season."

The global football body had issued the ban on AIFF due to 'third-party interference'.

Meanwhile, the Gokulam Kerala Women's team is stranded in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, unable to play in the AFC Women's Club Championship due to the ban.

The club and the players have appealed to the government of India to help them represent the country in the championship. Gokulam Kerala had won back-to-back Indian Women's League titles.