KWL: Indumathi strikes nine in Lords' 15-0 win over Emirates

Kochi: Indumathi Kathiresan so nearly scored in double digits as Lords FA Kochi-YMAA crushed Emirates Soccer Club 15-0 in a Kerala Women's League match at the Maharaja's College Stadium here on Friday.

She netted nine times.

Kathiresan, who began her individual goal rush in the third minute, completed the hat-trick inside 10 minutes and took her personal tally to seven goals by half-time.

For Lords, Karthika Angamuthu and Wim Theingi Tun added a brace each while captain Athulya KV and substitute Mina Khatun netted one apiece.

Result: Lords FA 15 (Indumathi Kathiresan 3, 7, 10, 24, 38, 43, 45, 58, 85, Karthika Angamuthu 32, 83, Win Theingi 68, 73, Athulya 41, Mina Khatun 84) bt Emirates SC 0