KWL: Emirates SC stun Basco Othukkungal

Onmanorama Staff
Published: August 21, 2022 07:07 PM IST Updated: August 21, 2022 07:16 PM IST
Jyothi Raj P won the player-of-the-match award. Photo: By Special Arrangement

Kochi: Emirates SC pulled off an upset 1-0 win over Basco Othukkungal in the Kerala Women's League at the Maharaja's College Ground here on Sunday.

Emirates, who had lost all three of their previous games, handed Basco their first defeat of the campaign.

Jyothi Raj P netted the winner in the 22nd minute.

Don Bosco FA thrashed Kathathanad Raja FA 9-1 in another match at the EMS Corporation Stadium in Kozhikode.

Deepa Neupane netted four goals for Don Bosco FA, while captain P Reshma scored a hat-trick.

Results: Emirates SC 1 (Jyothi Raj P 22) bt Basco Othukkungal 0; Don Bosco FA 9 (Puhspa Parab 8,14; Deepa Neupane 36, 38, 48, 67; P Reshma 10, 31, 43) bt Kadathanad Raja FA 1 (Neelambari P TK 47).

