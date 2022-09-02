KWL: Kerala Blasters crush Kadathanad Raja FA 13-1

Onmanorama Staff
Published: September 02, 2022 11:32 PM IST
The Kerala Blasters playing XI for the match against Kadathanad Raja FA. Photo: Special arrangement

Kerala Blasters crushed Kadathanad Raja FA 13-1 in a Kerala Women's League match at the EMS Corporation Stadium in Kozhikode on Friday.

Laxmi Tamang scored four goals while substitute Malavika P bagged a hat-trick after coming on as a substitute in the 65th minute.

Nidhiya Sreedharan and Sivisha C bagged a brace apiece while Lubna Basheer and Ashwathi P netted a goal each.

Meanwhile, Lords FA Kochi-YMAA defeated Kerala United 2-0 in a match played at the Maharaja's College Stadium in Ernakulam.

Indumathi Kathiresan and Win Theingi Tun scored the goals for Lords.

Results: Kerala Blasters 13 (Laxmi Tamang 3, 45, 48, 61, Malavika P 77, 78, 87, Sivisha 38, 53(p), Nidhiya Sreedharan 43, 81, Lubna 67, Ashwathi 88) bt Kadathanad Raja FA 1 (Neelambari PTK 44), Lords FA 2 (Indumathi 58, Win Theingi 90+2) bt Kerala United 0

