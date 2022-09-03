KWL: Gokulam's Ghanaian striker Adjei hits hat-trick in big win over Don Bosco

Onmanorama Staff
Published: September 03, 2022 10:50 PM IST
Gokulam Kerala playing XI against Don Bosco. Photo: Special arrangement

Kozhikode: Ghanaian striker Vivian Adjei scored a hat-trick as Gokulam Kerala drubbed Don Bosco FA 6-0 in a Kerala Women's League match on their home ground, EMS Corporation Stadium here on Saturday.

Harmilan Kaur added a brace while Manasa also contributed to the score.

In another match at the Maharaja's College Stadium in Ernakulam, Sauparnika T scored a brace in a 5-0 win for Basco Othukungal over SB FA Poovar.

RELATED ARTICLES

Results: Gokulam Kerala 6 (Vivian Konadu Adjei 19, 25, 89, Harmilan Kaur 66, 82, Manasa K 74) bt Don Bosco FA 0, Basco Othukungal 5 (Sauparnika T 32, 35, Divya Krishnan 53, Unnimaya V 61, Sona P Das 90+1(og)) bt SB FA Poovar 0

MORE IN SPORTS
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
Login to comment
Logout