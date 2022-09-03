KWL: Gokulam's Ghanaian striker Adjei hits hat-trick in big win over Don Bosco

Kozhikode: Ghanaian striker Vivian Adjei scored a hat-trick as Gokulam Kerala drubbed Don Bosco FA 6-0 in a Kerala Women's League match on their home ground, EMS Corporation Stadium here on Saturday.

Harmilan Kaur added a brace while Manasa also contributed to the score.

In another match at the Maharaja's College Stadium in Ernakulam, Sauparnika T scored a brace in a 5-0 win for Basco Othukungal over SB FA Poovar.

Results: Gokulam Kerala 6 (Vivian Konadu Adjei 19, 25, 89, Harmilan Kaur 66, 82, Manasa K 74) bt Don Bosco FA 0, Basco Othukungal 5 (Sauparnika T 32, 35, Divya Krishnan 53, Unnimaya V 61, Sona P Das 90+1(og)) bt SB FA Poovar 0