Gokulam Kerala continued their impressive run in the Kerala Women's League with a 3-0 victory over Basco Othukungal at the EMS Corporation Stadium in Kozhikode on Tuesday.

Gokulam's Ghanaian striker Vivian Konadu Adjei scored a brace and Harmilan Kaur added a third late in the match.

Result: Basco Othukungal 0 lost to Gokulam Kerala 3 (Vivian Konadu Adjei 23, 51, Harmilan Kaur 71)