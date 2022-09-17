KWL: 33 goals scored in a single match, Indumathi nets 15 times for Lords

Onmanorama Staff
Published: September 17, 2022 07:24 PM IST
Win Theingi Tun (left) and Indumathi Kathiresan.

It rained goals in the Kerala Women's League on Saturday as Lords FA Kochi-YMAA crushed Kadathanad Raja Football Academy, Vatakara 33-1 at the Maharaja's College Stadium in Ernakulam.

India international Indumathi Kathiresan bagged 15 goals while Vietnamese forward Win Theingi Tun scored 11.

For Kadathanad, a 40th minute penalty scored by Avya N came as a consolation.

Lords scored 16 goals in the first half and 17 in the second. Mina Khatun and Karthika Angamuthu bagged two goals each while substitutes, Sangita Kumari too scored a brace and Sreelakshmi A hit one.

The dynamic India midfielder, Indumathi had got married on August 29.

Result: Lords FA 33 (Indumathi 8, 9, 11, 12, 17, 23, 33, 42, 50, 55, 58, 60, 71, 87, 88, Win Theingi Tun 6, 19, 22, 27, 29, 36, 45, 49, 52, 65, 67, Karthika Angamuthu 16, 53, Mina Khatun 46, 73, Sangita Kumari 90, 90+2, Sreelakshmi A 90+3) bt Kadathanad 1 (Avya N 40(p))

