KWL: Lucy bags second-half brace as Basco edge Don Bosco

Onmanorama Staff
Published: September 24, 2022 11:51 PM IST
Lucy Kwekwe Jira (left) of Basco Othukungal receives the player-of-the-match award from former Kerala player Sheela Nelson. Photo: Special arrangement

Kenyan midfielder Lucy Kwekwe Jira bagged a brace as Basco Othukungal defeated Don Bosco FA 2-0 in a Kerala Women's League match at the Maharaja's College Stadium in Ernakulam on Saturday. Jira's goals came in the second half.

Meanwhile, the Kerala Football Association released the fixtures of the Khelo India U-17 girls league with the opener set to be played between Jaspers Shine Soldiers and Talents Association on Sunday.

All matches in the league will be played at the Corporation Stadium in Thrissur.

KWL result: Basco Othukungal 2 (Lucy Jira 58, 70) bt Don Bosco FA 0

